An inmate at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center was pronounced dead Friday, Nez Perce County Capt. K. Felton said in a news release.
An inmate was found unconscious and medical personnel were called to the scene. Paramedics eventually pronounced the inmate dead Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office will release the name of the inmate when the family has been notified, Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez said Friday afternoon.
The death is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
No other details were released.