A 38-year-old woman in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail was pronounced dead Friday morning. The cause of her death wasn’t announced.
According to a statement from Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher, at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nez Perce County Sheriff detention deputies were notified by inmates in the general population of an unconscious inmate, Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Deputies performed life-saving measures as paramedics were dispatched to the jail and attempted to revive Rohrback-Skinner, but she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified.
According to the statement, Rohrback-Skinner was placed in custody Jan. 28 for a probation violation. Her next court date had been set for Tuesday. She was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and three counts of felony grand theft in April 2020.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office also notified the Idaho State Police to investigate the incident and an autopsy is pending, according to the statement. In addition, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal review of current jail practices, protocols and policies, along with any medical evaluations of Rohrback-Skinner.
“My office will cooperate fully with the Idaho State Police during this investigation,” the statement from Scrimsher reads. “I want the public to know that I take this occurrence in my jail seriously. As this internal investigation continues, I strive to be transparent about what happened while respecting the ongoing external investigation by an outside agency.”
In the statement, Scrimsher also said counselors are available for inmates and detention staff if they need assistance.
“Thank you to the inmates who called for help when one of their fellow inmates was in trouble,” Scrimsher said in the statement.