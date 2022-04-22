A former inmate of the Clearwater County Jail was charged with attempted murder Thursday for allegedly strangling a cellmate.
Sean M. Jensen, 23, made an initial appearance before Clearwater County Magistrate Judge David H. Judd via Zoom.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 2 Jensen approached one of his three cellmates at the Clearwater County Jail, wrapped part of a bed sheet around his neck and strangled him until he fell to the floor and was able to summon a jailer for help.
The incident was captured on security cameras reviewed by a Clearwater County patrol deputy, who also interviewed Jensen and the alleged victim.
Jensen allegedly told the deputy that he wanted to “take him out,” speaking of the other inmate, that voices in his head instructed him to do so and that the lives of humans and animals mean nothing to him. He allegedly told the deputy he would have used a shank on the other inmate if a jailer had not intervened. The jailer confiscated the improvised weapon.
Jensen also allegedly threatened the deputy who interviewed him and the jailer who responded to the attack.
Judd appointed Lewiston attorney William Fitzgerald to represent Jensen and set bond at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2. Jensen is being held at the Nez Perce County Jail,
