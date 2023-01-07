An inmate at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center faces additional charges of aggravated battery after allegedly striking another inmate.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a deputy was reviewing surveillance video from noon Sunday that allegedly shows inmate Kaleb Walburn in the D block day room. Walburn was seated at the Visitation Station and another inmate was standing in the center of the room.
According to the probable cause, the video allegedly shows that Walburn abruptly stands up and approaches the victim, “aggressively” going “toe-to-toe.” Walburn strikes the victim twice, once on the left side of his face and then follows with a close-fist strike to the right side. The second blow throws the victim back several feet.
The victim didn’t appear to defend himself, the probable cause stated. The victim was taken to the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Sunday and received care for possible broken bones in his face. The deputy talked with the medical nurse at the jail Tuesday who said the victim received multiple facial fractures and he has been referred to a plastic surgeon, as well as an optometrist.
The deputy was able to identify Walburn because of his recently shaved head, large stature and tattoos, according to the probable cause. He was then charged with aggravated battery, a felony.
Walburn appeared before Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch Thursday on the charges. The felony charge also includes a persistent violator enhancement because of his criminal history. He was convicted in 2020 of aggravated battery and has felony convictions of grand theft, taking of a motor vehicle and malicious mischief from Nez Perce County and Asotin County in Washington.