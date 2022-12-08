An inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail faces additional charges after overdosing on fentanyl that was allegedly brought into jail.
According to the probable cause, deputies at the jail accompanied Sierra J. Port, 28, to the hospital because of a suspected overdose at 12:30 p.m. last Thursday. Two deputies were checking on Port when she began to act erratically and nursing staff decided to give her a dose of Narcan. During the interaction, one of the deputies found a small blue pill that resembled a fentanyl pill in the cell with Port. Port was the sole occupant of the cell and she was searched before being placed in the cell.
When Port was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center she was evaluated by a nurse and was given Narcan again. Port allegedly admitted to taking four fentanyl pills at the jail between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to the probable cause.
During a medical exam of Port’s body by the doctor, the medical staff recovered a small plastic bag tied in a knot along with a blue and white partially dissolved pill. Port allegedly told the deputies she didn’t know what the items were, according to the probable cause.
As part of her work release, Port is required to submit to a urine sample. According to the probable cause, Port allegedly attempted to use a small bottle of urine to provide a false urine sample five hours before she overdosed on the suspected fentanyl.
The probable cause also alleges that Port had been conspiring with another inmate at the jail to bring in contraband, according to phone calls. She was scheduled to be released Dec. 13.
Port had her initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Tuesday on the charges and will have her next court date Monday.