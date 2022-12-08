An inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail faces additional charges after overdosing on fentanyl that was allegedly brought into jail.

According to the probable cause, deputies at the jail accompanied Sierra J. Port, 28, to the hospital because of a suspected overdose at 12:30 p.m. last Thursday. Two deputies were checking on Port when she began to act erratically and nursing staff decided to give her a dose of Narcan. During the interaction, one of the deputies found a small blue pill that resembled a fentanyl pill in the cell with Port. Port was the sole occupant of the cell and she was searched before being placed in the cell.

