Inland Cellular is working to remedy an outage that has prevented 38,000 customers from being able to make telephone calls today in the network that serves north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and other areas.
According to its website, the company expects to have service restored by 9 tonight.
Emergency 911 calls can't go through in areas where Inland Cellular is the sole carrier providing coverage, but customers could text 911, said Chip Damato, an executive vice president of the company, in an email.
Customers can make calls with apps that use data such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Snapchat, Damato said.
A card failure in a switch for voice services was the reason for the issue, which began at 7 a.m. today, Damato said.
Inland Cellular is providing updates on its website and through text messages, he said.