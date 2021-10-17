As of Saturday afternoon, local provider Inland Cellular said some customers were still unable to make phone calls following an outage that began after planned maintenance Wednesday night.
An update posted to the company’s website at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday indicated “a portion of customers” were receiving an error message when attempting to make a phone call.
“We have identified this specific group of users and we are working currently to restore calling to those users,” according to the update on the website.