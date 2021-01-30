Inland Cellular worked throughout Friday to remedy an outage that prevented 38,000 customers from being able to make telephone calls in the network that serves north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and other areas.
Service was restored a bit before 8 p.m., the company announced on its website, after a day when all traditional voice services on Inland Cellular phones had been down.
Emergency 911 calls couldn’t go through in areas where Inland Cellular is the sole carrier providing coverage, but customers could text 911, said Chip Damato, an executive vice president of the company, in an email.
Customers could make calls with apps that use data such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Snapchat, he said.
A card failure in a switch for voice services was the reason for the issue, which began at 7 a.m. Friday, Damato said.
Inland Cellular provided updates on its website and through text messages, he said.