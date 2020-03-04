Injured police dog could leave WSU hospital today

PULLMAN — The police dog shot by a robbery suspect Friday night in Moses Lake, Wash., could return to Moses Lake today, according to the Moses Lake Police Department Facebook page.
Charlie Powell, public information officer of the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine, said the dog, named Chief, is stable and is continuing to improve at the WSU veterinary hospital in Pullman. Chief’s handler has paid him a visit, Powell said.
The Moses Lake Police Department Facebook page said Monday that Chief was shot directly in his left eye and none of the bullet fragments penetrated his skull. The bullet destroyed his eye and broke his jaw, “but didn’t do much other permanent damage,” the post said.
Chief has walked with his handler and ate for the first time since the shooting, according to the post.
Moses Lake officers located a suspect in several robberies and tried to make a traffic stop Friday night, according to local news media. The suspect did not stop and led officers on a pursuit.
From body-worn video footage, the vehicle of the suspect, Jose Rivera, 22, stopped after the lengthy pursuit, according to another Facebook post by MLPD on Monday.
The post said Rivera exited the vehicle and fled on foot with officer Nick Stewart, Chief’s handler, and Chief following closely, with multiple police officers and Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies also in pursuit.
In the video, Stewart yelled multiple times for Rivera to “drop the gun,” the post said. Within a few seconds, multiple gunshots could be heard and Chief could be seen on the ground bleeding from his face. Rivera could also be seen in the video laying on the ground unresponsive, with a handgun next to him.
During the foot chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting Chief, and Stewart returned fire and killed Rivera, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief was taken by aircraft to WSU for emergency surgery.
The investigation is ongoing.