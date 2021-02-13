Initiative restrictions, Medicaid supplementals and China syndrome

BOISE — The fifth week of Idaho’s 2021 legislative session ended Friday with bitter pills, new limits proposed for ballot initiatives and alleged crimes against humanity.
Here are a few details about the day’s activities:
MORE HURDLES FOR PUBLIC PARTICIPATION — Republican lawmakers geared up for another attempt to ratchet up Idaho’s ballot initiative requirements.
The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced legislation Friday that would double the number of legislative districts from which signatures must be gathered before an initiative or referendum could qualify for the ballot.
Current law requires signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 districts, and 6 percent of voters statewide.
The new bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, and Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, would raise that to 6 percent of voters in all 35 districts.
“This doesn’t change the number of signatures that need to be gathered,” Vick told the committee. “It just changes where they need to be gathered.”
Similar legislation passed the House and Senate in 2019, despite enormous public outcry. However, it was vetoed by the governor, in part because of concerns about legal challenges.
The 2019 effort was launched just months after Idaho voters approved the Medicaid expansion initiative. The bill sponsor denied there was any connection, but it was widely perceived as an attempt to punish voters for adopting a public assistance program that Republican lawmakers had repeatedly rejected.
Vick said his bill is simply an effort to keep rural voters from being overwhelmed by Idaho’s urban centers.
“I grew up in a rural area in Montana,” he said. “It seems clear to me, as the population of Idaho continues to grow and concentrate in urban areas, those areas will end up making many decisions. I think the wisdom of having broad (statewide) support for an initiative is worthwhile, so we don’t forget some of these people.”
BITTER PILLS — The joint budget committee approved several supplemental appropriations for the current fiscal year, including nearly $370 million for the Division of Medicaid.
The bulk of that is federal funding.
Supplemental appropriations are adjustments to the current budget that reflect changing circumstances since the original budget was approved last year.
The Medicaid changes were driven in part by an infusion of federal coronavirus relief funds, as well as unanticipated increases in expanded Medicaid medical costs and utilization rates.
For example, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act increased the federal matching share for the traditional Medicaid program by 6.2 percent, saving the state more than $62 million.
That was partially offset, however, by growth in the expanded Medicaid program, which cost the state about $26 million.
The net impact of all of the changes is a $35.8 million savings for the state this year, plus a $304.8 million increase in federal funding and a $100.7 million increase in dedicated fund authority. The net impact is a $369.7 million increase in this year’s Medicaid budget.
Republicans continue to be touchy about the Medicaid expansion program, both for philosophical reasons and because of its increasing cost.
“Medicaid expansion wasn’t a policy a majority of the Legislature wanted,” said Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee. “Our citizens determined for us that we would do this expansion. I’ve never believed that Medicaid accomplishes what we want — which is the health of our citizens — so for many of us this is a bitter pill to swallow. But our citizens asked us to do this. ... I think it’s our responsibility to fund what our citizens ask us to fund.”
Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, were the only committee members to vote against the Medicaid supplementals.
Responding to Troy’s comments, Nate said he doesn’t think voters would have approved Medicaid expansion had they realized the true cost of the program.
“If Idahoans had an accurate number regarding the scope of the initiative, I have serious doubts expansion would have happened,” he said.
The supplemental appropriations now go to the House and Senate for further action.
ROCK-A-BYE BABY — The joint budget committee also approved an additional $24 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for Division of Welfare child care programs.
Legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph told the committee the money will provide child care opportunities for first responders and other essential workers, and help maintain access to child care services throughout the pandemic.
It includes cash grants for child care providers, as well as wage enhancement payments to workers.
Nate and Giddings were the only committee members to oppose this appropriation.
CHINA SYNDROME — Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, wants the Legislature to hold China accountable for alleged “crimes against humanity,” including “their horrendously irresponsible and deceitful handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and (its) deadly aftermath.”
His proposed joint memorial would also declare China to be a “hostile state” and ask the U.S. Congress to sanction its government.
The House State Affairs Committee requested some changes to the memorial to clarify that it’s directed at the Chinese government and not the Chinese people. Von Ehlinger expects to bring the measure a revised memorial back to committee next week.
The House Transportation Committee offered a more favorable reception to von Ehlinger’s proposal to eliminate the requirement for a front license plate on vehicles that were manufactured without a bracket or other device needed to display them. The bill was introduced.
