The number of Idaho and Washington residents applying for unemployment continued to decline last week, both states reported Thursday.
The Idaho Department of Labor said that applications for jobless benefits declined to 3,672 during the week of Sept. 6-12, a 4 percent drop from the previous week. In Washington, there were 18,403 initial claims filed last week, which was an 8 percent decline, according to the Washington Employment Security Department.
In Idaho, the overall number of people collecting unemployment dropped 12 percent to 11,500. That’s the 19th week of consecutive declines since the COVID-19 pandemic entered Idaho in March and Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order as infections surged.
That order ended April 30, and the state at two-week intervals had been moving through Little’s reopening plan. Idaho has stalled in the fourth and final stage of the plan since June as infections or hospitalizations exceeded acceptable limits for reopening.
Idaho’s unemployment has dropped to 5 percent after reaching nearly 12 percent earlier this year, though about 45,000 workers remain unemployed. Under Little’s reopening plan, nearly all businesses can now reopen, excluding large venues where the virus could spread easily.
Total benefit paid to Idaho workers who lost their jobs because of the virus stand at $861 million. The Labor Department said that the state’s unemployment insurance paid out about $195 million, with the rest covered by federal pandemic relief programs.
In Washington, total unemployment claims last week stood at 566,443, which was a 6.6 percent increase from the previous week.
Washington workers collected $157.3 million in unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total amount paid out during the pandemic to $10.4 billion, according to the Washington Employment Security Department.