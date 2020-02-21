Industrial hemp bill earns favorable recommendation

BOISE — Efforts to legalize the production and processing of industrial hemp in Idaho took one step forward Thursday, earning a favorable recommendation from the Senate State Affairs Committee.
The committee supported legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, that begins the process of conforming with the hemp provisions contained in the 2018 Farm Bill.
The Troy-Lee bill directs the Idaho Department of Agriculture to submit a state plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by June 15. If approved, the plan would allow Idaho to start regulating hemp on its own. The goal is to have a regulatory structure in place no later than the spring of 2021.
Lee said the bill doesn’t remove hemp from the list of Schedule 1 drugs. Rather, it defines hemp and indicates that, under certain circumstances, its production and processing is legal.
Until state regulations are in place, for example, a federal permit would still be needed to grow hemp. If someone doesn’t have a permit, growing or processing hemp would be illegal; however, the bill distinguishes hemp from marijuana, so the penalties wouldn’t be as severe.
The legislation now moves to the full Senate for a vote. If approved, it would move on to the House.