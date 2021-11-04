Incumbents retained their seats for the Lapwai School Board after Tuesday’s election.
In Zone 1, incumbent DelRae Kipp had 34 votes over challenger Brittney Yearout’s 25 votes. Lori Johnson kept her Zone 2 seat with 49 votes and write-in candidate Vega Greene had eight votes. Sonya Samuels-Allen also retained her position on the board, defeating challenger Tess Greene 42 votes to nine.
In the Lewiston School Board race, Staci Baldwin retained her seat with 5,478 votes and Jon Lang had 3,609 to take the other open spot. Charles Stroschein had the next highest number of votes with 2,264, Cherie Wiik had 1,711 votes, Marcie Carter had 1,064 votes and Christina Brando-Subis had 829 votes.
The Nez Perce County results for the Orofino School Board race did not change the outcome of the election. In Zone 4, Jesse Daniels received 31 votes in the county that increased his total to 149 and Russell Norland had 33 for a total of 128.
Latah County also had its final results for Moscow School Board, which did not affect the outcome. Incumbent Ken Faunce kept his lead with a final tally of 903 votes to keep his Zone 2 position. Kendra Pickard had 614 votes and Phillip Hutton, who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, had 148 votes. Incumbent Brian Kennedy kept his lead over challenger Tim Halvorson with 274 votes to 233 for the Zone 5 seat.
In the Potlatch School District, final results were:
Zone 1 — (one seat) Jackie Meckel, 42 votes; Michael Montgomery, 95 votes; Bryan Myers (write-in), three votes.
Zone 3 — (one seat) Mike Gilmore (incumbent), 52 votes; Jeff Stolz, 34 votes.
Zone 5 — (one seat) Sharon Fiscus, 16 votes; Tyrell Winther (incumbent), 39 votes.
