Incumbents grabbed an early lead in several contested municipal elections in Whitman County on Tuesday, including two Pullman City Council races.
Uniontown, however, provided the exception. Two of its three town council incumbents were trailing badly, while the third was tied with his opponent.
In Pullman, the initial election night results showed incumbents Ann Parks and Eileen “Mac” Macoll were ahead of their challengers.
Parks received 354 votes, or 55 percent, of the election night count, while challenger Chris Johnson received 289 votes, or 45 percent. Macoll, who is the council’s at-large representative, received 515 votes, or 52 percent, compared to 476 votes, or 48 percent, for former council member Francis Benjamin.
“I’m knocking on wood,” Macoll said Tuesday evening. “I’m feeling positive. I hope these results hold, of course, but I don’t want to discourage anyone. Every vote is important.”
Parks was also “cautiously optimistic.”
“It’s always good to be ahead in the initial count,” she said. “But I had many people tell me they didn’t drop their ballot until today (Tuesday), so there are still a lot of ballots to be counted. I think tomorrow will tell us a lot more.”
A total of 3,020 countywide mail-in ballots were counted Tuesday evening. An estimated 4,056 ballots remain, with the next count scheduled to take place this afternoon. Results will be certified Nov. 26.
Benjamin and Johnson could not immediately be reached late Tuesday evening.
Tuesday’s results appear to be a reversal of the last two election cycles, when at least one Pullman council incumbent was defeated — including Benjamin in 2015.
Election night results for other Whitman County communities and ballot measures include:
Whitman County road levy lid lift: Voters in the county’s unincorporated areas appear to favor the measure, which would increase the road maintenance levy from $1.4525 per $1,000 in assessed value to $2.25.
The ballot measure would generate about $1.42 million in additional property tax revenue each year. It received 421 votes in support, or 55 percent, compared to 342 votes, or 45 percent, in opposition.
Colfax City Council 4: Incumbent Mark Mackleit received 239 votes, or 77 percent, compared to 69 votes, or 22 percent, for challenger Andrew Stewart.
Colfax City Council 5: Ben Miller tallied 167 votes, or 57 percent, while Sarina Roberts received 127 votes, or 43 percent.
Colfax City Council 6: Incumbent Jim Kackman had a strong lead, with 248 votes, or 80 percent, compared to 63 votes, or 20 percent, for challenger Dominic Villareal.
Colfax City Councl 7: Incumbent Thomas Huntwork was ahead with 163 votes, or 53 percent, versus 144 votes and 47 percent for Jeremiah “JW” Roberts.
Palouse City Council 5: William Perry, who recently announced that he was moving out of state for a new job, was leading the race. He received 45 votes, or 61 percent, compared to 29 votes and 39 percent for Travis Tonn.
Uniontown City Council 1: Mike Shore led with 27 votes, or 59 percent, while incumbent John Jacobs received 18 votes, or 39 percent.
Uniontown City Council 4: Incumbent Jack Espy was tied with challenger Jonathan Musson. Both candidates received 22 votes, or 48 percent.
Uniontown City Council 5: Challenger Sam Kimble was ahead with 28 votes, or 61 percent, while incumbent Ray Heitstuman received 16 votes, or 35 percent.
