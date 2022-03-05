BOISE — More than half the incumbents in the Idaho Legislature tossed their hats in the ring for another run at office during the first week of the candidate filing period.
As of Friday afternoon, 55 of 105 incumbent lawmakers had filed for reelection. That doesn’t include eight other House members who filed for an open Senate seat, or two more who filed for higher office.
The filing period ends next Friday at 5 p.m.
Legislative districts in north central Idaho will change with this year’s election cycle. Candidates in the region who have filed so far include:
2nd Legislative District — Clearwater, Shoshone and Benewah counties, plus the eastern half of Kootenai County and a small sliver of Bonner County.
Four-term incumbent Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, filed for the district’s House A seat. Republican Bill Hasz, of Cataldo, filed for the Senate seat.
6th Legislative District — Latah and Lewis counties and the northeastern half of Nez Perce County, including a portion of the Lewiston Orchards.
The Senate seat has attracted all of the attention so far. Two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, filed for re-election. Former Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, is also taking another run at winning back the seat he lost to Nelson in 2018.
Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, filed for the seat as well; he’s filling in this session for Sen. Dan Johnson, who was elected mayor of Lewiston and isn’t running for reelection.
Moscow Republican Jen Seegmiller, who is substituting in the House this week for Rep. Caroline Troy, also filed for the Senate.
Troy, a four-term incumbent from Genesee, hasn’t filed for reelection yet. Neither have first-term incumbent Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, or Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, whose house is located just inside the new district boundary.
7th Legislative District — Idaho and Adams county, plus most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County.
Three-term incumbent Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, filed for re-election to the House A seat. Republican Lynn Guyer, of Cottonwood, also filed for that seat.
First-term Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, filed for re-election in the House B seat, and Lewiston Republican Keith Stuffle filed for the Senate seat.
Three-term Sen. Carl Crabtree hasn’t yet filed for reelection. Three-term Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, is running for lieutenant governor, but hasn’t yet filed for office.
A list of all candidate filings, including those for state, federal and judicial office, can be found on the secretary of state’s website at sos.idaho.gov.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.