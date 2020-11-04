ASOTIN — It was smooth sailing for the incumbents in Asotin County on Tuesday night with voters reelecting Commissioners Brian Shinn, Chris Seubert and Chuck Whitman to the three-person board.
In the District No. 1 race, Shinn cruised to victory with 5,894 votes (69 percent), compared to his challenger, political newcomer Brad Gary, who garnered 2,653 votes (31 percent).
“I’d like to thank all of the voters for their support,” Shinn said. “It’s a critical time right now, and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to lead us through this process and recovery.”
Seubert secured his District No. 2 position with 6,102 votes (69 percent), while his challenger, Mike Henze, brought in 2,787 votes (31 percent).
“I’m really humbled, and I appreciate the votes,” Seubert said outside the courthouse. “The next four years are going to show why you reelected me.”
Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who ran unopposed, received 7,318 votes.
Clarkston attorney Brooke Burns won her bid for the Superior Court judge position, now held by Scott Gallina, who is on paid administrative leave while awaiting his trial on sexual misconduct charges. Burns received 7,129 votes (58 percent) in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, compared to 5,261 (42 percent) for Columbia County District Judge Scott Marinella.
“I appreciate all of my supporters and the voters who came out to vote,” Burns said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve the community I grew up in, as well as the other two counties. Southeastern Washington is dear to my heart. It’s been a long road, but a worthwhile one.”
Marinella, who lives in Dayton, won in Columbia and Garfield counties, but could not overcome the Asotin County margin.
“I’m really disappointed the people in Asotin County chose where my opponent was born and raised over experience,” he said. “I’m thankful for the support I did receive, and will move along from here.”
In a race for Public Utility District commissioner, incumbent Judy Ridge garnered 4,410 votes (60 percent), compared to 2,941 (40 percent) for challenger Joe Louis.
The Asotin County rural emergency medical service levy passed with 226 yes votes (64 percent) and 129 no votes (36 percent). The levy will cover the cost of ambulance services in areas such as Anatone, Rattlesnake Grade and Cloverland.
Clarkston voters once again passed the city’s EMS levy with 1,469 yes votes (73 percent) and 550 no votes (27 percent). The money helps offset the cost of providing ambulance service within the city limits.
Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay said 9,578 votes were counted Tuesday and more than 1,000 remain to be tallied, plus the ballots that arrive today. Voter turnout was at 65 percent, but McKay said that number will climb once the final count is tabulated.
