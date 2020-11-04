Idaho’s 5th Legislative District was trying to maintain its reputation as the toughest district in the state for incumbents Tuesday, as early election results showed first-term Sen. David Nelson going down in defeat. The district, which includes Latah and Benewah counties, has been particularly hard on incumbents in recent years, with four losing reelection bids since 2010.
Nelson, D-Moscow, was on his way to becoming a fifth for much of the night. As of midnight, he trailed former Sen. Dan Foreman by a margin of 68 percent to 32 percent, in a repeat of their 2018 election contest.
However, those results did not include any absentee ballots cast in Latah County. Nor were any results available from Benewah County.
By 12:30 a.m., after the absentee ballots were added, Nelson surged to a 57 percent to 43 percent lead.
With no Benewah County precincts reporting, Nelson had 11,540 votes, compared to 8,773 for Foreman.
In the House A race, Latah County Historical Society Executive Director Dulce Kersting-Lark led Moscow businessman Brandon Mitchell by a margin of 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent, or 10,226 votes to 10,036.
Kersting-Lark is a Democrat, Mitchell a Republican. The victor will take over from Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, who chose not to run for reelection.
In the House B race, three-term incumbent Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, was clinging to a narrow lead over University of Idaho geology instructor Renee Love and Constitution Party candidate James Hartley.
Troy had 10,449 votes, or 51.2 percent, compared to 9.418 votes and 46.2 percent for Love. Hartley trailed the pack, with 525 votes and 2.6 percent.
The election results won’t be officially certified at the county level until Nov. 13. Overall results will be certified by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office by Nov. 18.
