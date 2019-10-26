Peck Mayor Nancy Greene wants a fourth term to continue her efforts toward overhauling the small town’s water and stormwater systems, while challenger Tom Backman thinks the office needs new ideas and new skills that can bring new funding to the table to address those and several other issues.
Greene, 63, was initially appointed to fill a vacancy for two years and now has 14 years total as Peck’s mayor under her belt. A retired U.S. Army Corps of Engineers administrative officer, she said the position gave her the management and leadership skills necessary for her elected job, and she has brought a new level of fiscal responsibility to Peck as a result.
“I really want to make sure we are good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Greene said, noting that she has instituted monthly financial reports that allow city councilors to make the most informed decisions possible. “We’re really trying to be very open so any citizens who come to a council meeting can see the reality.”
And while those finances aren’t sufficient to address every city issue, Greene said she is working on a plan to address the most serious infrastructure deficiencies: water and stormwater. The water issue is paramount, with nearly two dozen mainline breaks in the past several years. Peck has applied for grants to overhaul the water distribution system, but with no success.
But Greene is pursuing a different grant that would allow the city to have an engineering firm do a facility study that will specify the system’s deficiencies, identify fixes and estimate costs. That study will then give her office the leverage it needs to be successful with future grant applications.
“The facilities study is definitely going to make us more competitive when we get to the point of being able to go after grants,” she said.
Greene also said she would spend another term trying to land grants to help improve stormwater drainage, which can wreak havoc on roads, ditches and culverts during the spring.
Backman said he was spurred to run by folks in the community who were concerned about how the town community center is being run and maintained. The 71-year-old retired fisheries scientist said he presided over the Lenore Community Center when he lived there, and was able to get grants and volunteers to move that organization past its dwindling membership, infighting and deferred maintenance issues.
“I cleaned it up, got it going again and now it’s viable and healthy,” Backman said. “I have skills that I can bring to this city, that being one of them. I really like this community and I’d like to see it grow and prosper. In order to do that, you need a community center.”
But Backman said he would go far beyond that one issue as Peck’s mayor. He spent much of his career working for various public and private agencies, including a long stint with the Nez Perce Tribe. He gained significant grant-writing experience in those positions, and wants to bring that asset to bear on Peck’s water distribution problems.
Backman said it might be possible to partner with the tribe and the state on city infrastructure needs, adding that he’s aware of grants that don’t even require a local match. And he also wants to pursue the goal of getting the city to switch from using Big Canyon Creek as its source of water and move to a well-based system. That would eliminate the water quality issues that are typically associated with surface water, he said.
Grants that do require a match can be tough to get because Peck doesn’t have enough money in the bank. But Backman said some grants allow in-kind matches that community members can provide with donations of time, expertise and equipment. And he wants to go further and tap that volunteer spirit for any number of goals.
“My personal philosophy is that a small community that doesn’t have a big budget should encourage citizens to volunteer,” he said. “We just need a mechanism. I think we have to think more like a village.”
He’s not sure how to do it, but Backman said he is also exploring how Peck can lure a small grocery store to town so people won’t have to drive to Orofino to get staples like milk, bread and eggs.
