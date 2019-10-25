Jerry Neumann is running against incumbent Rachel Handley-Chartrand for the District 3 seat on the Palouse School Board.
Neumann, 52, is the current chief of police for the city of Palouse and town of Garfield.
“I’m basically at the school almost every day because my job puts me in there, of course, but I live in the community and I support the kids a lot,” Neumann said.
If elected, Neumann said he’d make sure students were put first and would focus on the well-being of the staff.
“You have to take care of your people who are taking care of your students and making smart people,” Neumann said.
He’d also like to see a larger focus on technical skills, so students are prepared for after they leave high school.
“We are graduating kids who don’t know how to change a tire, get a job ... or hit the ground running,” Neumann said.
When asked what challenges the district is facing, Neumann said he didn’t think there were any.
The district, according to Neumann, is fiscally sound and has continually invested in security measures to protect its students. He’d like to see both of those continue.
Neumann also expressed support for the district’s agriculture program.
“We are in an ag community and I think we have a really strong ag department,” he said. “I would like to see that continue to be successful because it has been successful in the past.”
Neumann, who has lived in the district for the last 15 years, said his son graduated from Garfield-Palouse High School in 2016. He has 29 years of experience in law enforcement.
Handley-Chartrand did not return requests for comment.
