The mayor of Clarkston is facing a challenge from a candidate recruited by the city’s fire department union to run against her.
Monika Lawrence, who has been at the helm for the past four years, is up against Richard Hayward, a retired law enforcement officer originally from Florida. During the campaign, she’s been on the job at city hall, and Hayward has been knocking on doors.
“The Clarkston firefighters union asked me to run,” Hayward said. “I have the utmost respect for them. They do a whole lot more than put out fires, and I couldn’t say no.”
Lawrence, who supports the fire department’s emergency medical services levy, said the union’s endorsement of Hayward likely stems from her willingness to research money-saving alternatives a few years ago, such as partnering with neighboring jurisdictions for fire and ambulance services.
“When we looked at the options with Lewiston and Asotin County, I think the firefighters were against that because it would’ve entailed change,” Lawrence said. “But if you look all over the state and country, cities and counties are combining services. It’s pretty tough for a city our size to provide all of the services we do. It requires employees, and we can’t keep growing the number of employees. We need to live within our means, and I think we need to be fiscally conservative when it comes to our budget.”
Hayward said he hasn’t taken a deep dive into the city’s finances yet. He put knee surgery on hold when he agreed to throw his hat in the ring, and he’s been hitting the pavement ever since. As of last week, he had knocked on 1,563 doors in Clarkston.
Along the way, he’s gleaned some insight into the issues on people’s minds. Residents are concerned about messy yards, panhandlers and the homeless population, he said.
“If elected, I have a plan for handling the panhandlers involving our police and public works departments and always using compassion as a foundation in mind. As far as the yards are concerned, I have knocked on the doors where the yards are pretty bad and not all of these folks are able to do yard work. I found quite a few elderly and disabled people who are unable to do any yard work at all.”
Hayward said he’s discussed the issue with some members of the clergy and hopes to develop a plan of action by organizing an “Adopt-A-Home” program that will allow groups, businesses and individuals to provide yard care on a volunteer basis.
“Now this isn’t a fix-all, by any means, but it’s a start, and hopefully it’s something that will catch on in the community. The United Methodist Church and the Clarkston Firefighters Union No. 2299 are already committed to this idea,” Hayward said.
Lawrence said “cleaning up Clarkston neighborhoods” ranked high on a recent survey of residents. She hopes to address the issue if elected to a second term.
“We are starting to work on our budget for next year, and we’ve talked about hiring a part-time code enforcement officer,” she said. “We’ll have to look at our budget to see if we have enough money to do that.”
Lawrence said adding personnel isn’t something she takes lightly. It’s important for the mayor to be fully aware of what the city can afford and hold a tight line on spending, she said. Another consideration is the high poverty rate inside city limits and making sure Clarkston’s 7,200 residents aren’t overburdened.
“We are vulnerable to any downturn in the economy,” Lawrence said. “We get 47 percent of our budget from sales tax, which is more than we get from property tax, and we are still paying off bonds for our wastewater treatment plant and remodeled city hall. We have to be conservative.”
The mayor said the city has made several positive strides in recent years, such as filling in the old swimming pool at Beachview Park, which was a “big liability,” and moving the Clarkston Farmers Market to a better venue.
“We are going to reactivate our parks commission so we can plan for future improvements,” Lawrence said. “We have some nice playground equipment for younger kids, but we need some new bathrooms. Our parks serve the entire county.”
Contracts with public works and police unions are a current priority, along with finalizing next year’s financial forecast. Lawrence said she’s proud of the work she’s done to equalize employee benefits during recent negotiations.
“They weren’t the same across the board when I got here, and I think that is an improvement.”
Hayward said one of the first problems he’d tackle is moving the panhandlers who hang out near busy intersections around Tomato Bros. and Walmart. An ordinance restricting panhandling could be a first step.
“To me, that needs to be solved right away,” he said. “They have to be nudged away from those corners because they’re going to cause wrecks. It’s too dangerous. You don’t want to wait for the problem to happen and then try to solve it. It’s not a good idea to see pedestrians going out into traffic.”
The homeless issue is a bigger lift, Hayward said, and it will take a valleywide community effort to come up with solutions.
“They’re human beings and should be treated that way,” he said. “We always need to keep humanity in focus.”
Hayward said he’s had a lot of great conversations on the campaign trail and doesn’t shy away from questions about his past ties to racist organizations, which he “deeply regrets,” he said.
Before moving to Clarkston, Hayward released a controversial video of racist activities that ultimately prompted hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee and an investigation by the Justice Department. A 2017 Tribune article detailed the events that thrust the former Fort Lauderdale police officer into the national spotlight.
“All I can do is push forward and not let the past define me,” Hayward said. “I’ve addressed it with people who have asked.”
Hayward said his only motive in running for mayor is to use his problem-solving skills to help the community. He enjoys serving on the Asotin County Planning Commission and plans to continue in that role, if elected to the city’s top job.
“I’m too old to be a cop now,” he said with a smile, “but I want to continue in public service.”
Lawrence said she’ll continue going to the office every day if she’s reelected. She hasn’t taken a vacation in four years, but that’s by choice because “I don’t do things halfway.” She said her door is always open if residents want to stop by city hall to talk about issues.
“What you see is what you get,” Lawrence said. “I’m honest and forthright. I don’t play games. I truly have the city of Clarkston at heart. I’m very diligent, and I always do my homework and research. I make sure when we make decisions, we have good information. I hope our residents feel I’ve done a good job, and they will return me for mayor for another four years, because I believe I’ve earned their trust.”
Ballots were mailed Friday and must be returned to the Asotin County auditor on or before Nov. 5.
Monika Lawrence
Age: 75.
Education: Three years of college.
Occupation: Retired.
Political experience:
Former councilor for city of Clarkston and current mayor.
Number of years she’s lived in Clarkston: 24 years.
Family: Widowed in 1994, one daughter and son-in-law, four grandchildren.
Richard Hayward
Age: 64.
Education: Three years of criminal justice studies.
Occupation: Retired law enforcement, U.S. Army veteran.
Political experience: Elected precinct committee officer in Asotin County, serves on Asotin County Planning Commission.
Number of years he’s lived in Clarkston: 22 years.
Family: Married 41 years, five children, six grandchildren.