Incomplete count shows Hawkins leading District 2 House race

Former Latah County Commissioner Tom Stroschein was trailing Fernwood Republican Dale Hawkins late Tuesday in the race for Idaho’s 2nd Legislative District House B seat.

The 2nd District includes all of Clearwater, Benewah and Shoshone counties, as well as the eastern half of Kootenai County and a sliver of southern Bonner County.

Tags

Recommended for you