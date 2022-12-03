BOISE — The director of Boise’s police watchdog group had been placed on administrative leave, the city’s mayor announced Friday.

The decision to place Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara on leave is in response to continuing concerns with his professional judgment and a lack of confidence in the actions of the office, Mayor Lauren McLean’s office said in a news release. Jara was made director in late August 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you