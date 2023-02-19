Milly McGarry’s dog lay obediently on her back while her owner wiped dirt off her paws on a recent weekday morning.
Not far away, her husband, former Lewiston Mayor Gayle McGarry, was resting on a sofa at their home near Sunset Park.
Cleaning the dog’s feet has been one more chore on the elderly couple’s already crowded to-do list since their basement and yard were invaded by a flood when one of Lewiston’s largest reservoirs failed Jan 18.
Anytime the dog goes outside, she tracks in dirt because grass is missing from a large portion of the McGarrys’ backyard after the disaster.
A number of those who lived in the path of the escaped water have faced ongoing hardships.
As of Tuesday, the city had received 13 tort claims from property owners like the McGarrys and is still receiving claims, according to a records request and an email from Carol Maurer, a spokesperson for the city.
Submitting a claim is one of the steps property owners need to complete if they want the city to pay for repairs from the damage caused by the 3.3 million gallons of water that gushed through homes and streets.
“They will be asked to provide photos, if possible, and documentation for estimates of loss,” Maurer said.
The city is submitting the claims to its insurance carrier, which will determine how they will be paid, Maurer said.
“The city does not make that determination,” she said. “It is also important to note that the investigation into what caused the rupture is ongoing.”
Accepting claims from property owners is just one of the tasks city staff have been handling since the reservoir broke.
All city of Lewiston water users were under a boil water order for about 24 hours and the restriction remained in place for 3,800 of the city’s 6,000 water customers for a little more than a week. The boil order was lifted when the broken High Reservoir was isolated from the rest of the system, but that has been described as a temporary fix.
And city officials say they are still seeking answers to key questions, such as what caused the reservoir to break, how extensive the damage is, what will be required to fix it, how much it will cost and how long it will take.
Without the broken reservoir online, the city is missing 4.5 million gallons of water storage for one of its key pressure zones. But the city is keeping pace with demand, which is at its lowest this time of year, said city of Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson in an email.
“The system is currently operating by backfeeding water from other pressure zones to keep the system pressurized and operational,” he said. “Once demand starts ramping up in the spring, we need that storage to keep up with irrigation demand.”
Reconstructing the High Reservoir or finding 4.5 million gallons of alternative water will take time and be a major capital project.
“We are currently vetting out all of the possibilities,” Johnson said. “In the next week or two, we should get the engineering analysis back that better outlines the deficiencies of the current configuration of the water system and how we can best mitigate it in the immediate time frame.”
While the city seeks solutions for its water system, homeowners like the McGarrys are assessing what they lost and calling contractors for repairs.
It’s an all-too-familiar process for the McGarrys. Their home burned in 2020, an incident that unintentionally helped limit the damage caused by last month’s flood. Their house was rebuilt on its foundation that survived the blaze and they didn’t finish the basement.
The January flood shattered a basement window, allowing 4 feet of water to intrude, ruining the home’s water heater and fire alarms, McGarry said.
More than half of what had been a grassy backyard was turned into a mess of silt.
Yet somehow the main floor of the house wasn’t hurt. She and her husband slept through the disruption, only discovering what had happened before dawn at their house when a neighbor knocked on their door to confirm they were OK.
They stayed in their home, even though initially the water was shut off.
“It’s been pretty stressful because I’m 85 and my husband is 92 and I’m trying to take care of him,” she said. “He has to walk with a walker.”
The work will easily total more than $10,000, including pumping the water out of the basement, replacing the water heater, removing the mud from the backyard and landscaping it, McGarry said.
She’s been scheduling the work around her part-time job at Eagle Transfer Trinaco, a company she and her husband own with their son.
If the city doesn’t fill her claim, McGarry is unsure what she will do.
“I’d have to make payment plans and pay a little bit every month I guess,” she said. “(We’re) on Social Security.”
New troubles continue to surface. A crew member working on the yard noticed an outside faucet leaked into the basement if it was turned on.
As inconvenient as dealing with the upheaval is, McGarry said she is grateful most of her home was spared, no one was hurt and the process with the city is going smoothly.
The only possessions in the basement, other than the water heater, were some boxes of clothing.
“If it would have happened during the daytime, I think it would have been a lot worse,” she said.
