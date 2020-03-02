Mental health education night to be held in Asotin
ASOTIN — An Asotin student will hold a community night to discuss mental health at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Asotin High School, 215 Second St.
Reganne Preece, a junior at AHS, will host an event called “Breaking the Silence: Let’s Taco ’bout Mental Health.”
Information from Amerigroup, Community Health Plan of Washington, and others, will be provided.
A free taco bar will be offered.
Moscow School District offers open house on student nutrition
MOSCOW — The student nutrition services department of the Moscow School District will hold an open house where people can learn about school meals, activities and the newly formed menu advisory committee.
The event will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the multipurpose room at Moscow Middle School, 1410 East D St., Moscow.
Participants will be able to try new recipes and vote on new dishes for the 2020-21 school year.
Learning session on military service to be held at LHS
The Idaho congressional delegation will host a Service Academy Day session from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Staff members from Idaho’s four congressional delegation offices will answer questions about the application process for students who want a nomination to service academies.
Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will be at the event. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy will also have representatives at the event, although a congressional nomination is not needed to attend that academy.
