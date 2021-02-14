Nominations now open for 2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year
The Idaho State Department of Education will accept nominations for the state’s top teaching honor through April 5.
Nominations for the 2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year award can be submitted at www.sde.idaho.gov/events/teacher-year.
Nominated teachers will be notified and have until May 17 to apply for the honor.
The applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and the winning teacher will be announced in September during a surprise visit to their school.
The 2022 Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and will travel the state to talk with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education. The person selected will also serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year, which will be decided in the spring.
