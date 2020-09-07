Clarkston School District to provide free meals
The Clarkston School District will provide free meals to kids 18 years old and younger starting today after the United State Department of Agriculture extended funding for its emergency feeding programs through December 2020.
Each school will have a designated meal pick-up time and area for kids who are not currently in school.
Parents or kids will be allowed to pick up breakfast and lunch meals at the same time. Those who participate do not have to be enrolled at the school in order to pick up a meal.
For information about meal distribution times, people should contact the school they would like to pick up meals from.
