Kamiah to hold informational meeting on levy tonight
KAMIAH — The Kamiah School District will hold an informational meeting tonight about its two-year levy measure on the ballot for the March 10 election.
Superintendent Steve Higgins will give a presentation on the measure at 6 p.m. in the Kamiah High School library, 711 Ninth St. It will be followed by a question and answer session.
If approved, the levy, estimated to generate $647,000 annually, will help maintain facilities and programs in the school district.
Music concert set for tonight at Parkway in Clarkston
The Clarkston School District’s fourth grade music concert will be tonight at 7 p.m. in the Parkway Elementary School gymnasium, 1103 Fourth St.
