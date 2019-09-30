Fundraiser to support athletic program trainers in area schools
COLTON — A fundraiser Saturday will support a Pullman Regional Hospital program that provides full-service athletic training care to more than 750 area student-athletes attending Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Potlatch and Pullman high schools.
The “5th Quarter Rally for Athletic Trainers in our Schools” event will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton.
It will feature a catered dinner, no-host bar, door prizes and a live auction. The keynote speaker will be Mack Strong, a retired Seattle Seahawk.
Tickets can be purchased for $100 per person online at colton-wildcat-booster-club.square.site or at the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office, 840 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 200, Pullman.
All proceeds from the event will support the program.
