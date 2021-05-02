Registration for Highland students is May 14
HIGHLAND – Highland Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration and screening for preschoolers ready to start kindergarten in the fall.
Appointments can be made for time slots between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 14. The screenings will be scheduled every 45 minutes.
Parents and guardians are required to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 924-5211.
Individual screenings are available by appointment for those who can’t make the registration.
Kindergarten registration planned in Kamiah
KAMIAH — Kamiah Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration and screening for children who turn 5 years old before Sept. 1 and plan to attend kindergarten in the fall.
Appointments are available May 12-13, where kindergarten teachers will conduct individual screenings of each student’s academic and social needs.
The sessions also give school staff the opportunity to get acquainted with new students.
Parents and guardians are required to bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card and immunization records.
The school nurse is available to discuss any concerns and check immunization records to ensure they meet state requirements for entrance.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 935-4012.
