Lewiston High School seniors have raffle for Safe and Sober graduation party
Lewiston High School seniors are raising money for their Safe and Sober graduation party with the calendar raffle for the month of February.
Tickets will be sold for $10 each or six tickets for $50. They can be purchased at URM, Dynamic Physical Therapy or at both A&B Foods locations. Seniors will also be selling tickets at Rosauers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Seniors will draw winners every day for the month of February, which will be announced on 94.1 FM. Winners will also receive a phone call.
Prizes include a variety of items such as gift cards to Bravas and Fazzaris, a 55-inch TV, carpet cleaning and Yeti supplies.
Clearwater Valley High School blood drive
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School is having a blood drive through the American Red Cross.
The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the high school library, 4643 Highway 13, Kooskia.
Scholarships available for National Flight Academy
Idaho students can apply for a scholarship to attend the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Fla.
Students entering eighth through 10th grades are eligible to apply. Only 10 scholarships are available. Essays can be written or as a video on the topic of how to set up a government system on Mars.
Essays need to be 500 to 750 words, double spaced, 12-point Times New Roman font. Videos need to be 3 to 8 minutes long, use of props and visuals is encouraged. Essays can be submitted to bit.ly/3K8Oqht.
Applications will be taken until the positions are filled.
The program will be from July 16-23. Scholarships will cover tuition, housing, meals and round trip travel. Those selected will stay at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., on a multideck aircraft carrier with academic spaces, simulation and immersion center spaces. While there, students will role-play as naval aviators and missions will progressively become more challenging for students to use their science and communication skills.
First Amendment and free speech essay contest for Idaho students
Idaho high school students can submit essay and video submissions for the 2022 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals/District of Idaho civics contest on the topic of the First Amendment and free speech.
Submissions need to be entered by March 18. Students entering the contest must be Idaho residents and be in ninth through 12th grades. Essays must be submitted on the websiteca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest
Written essays need to be between 500 and 1,000 words and videos can be 3-5 minutes. Students can submit both an essay and a video and as many as three students can produce a video.
Local district winners will receive $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. Those winners will be entered into the Ninth Circuit competition. Winners from there will receive $3,000 for first place, $1,700 for second place and $1,000 for third place. First place winners in the essay and video contests will be invited to the 2022 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Big Sky, Mont.
