Idaho’s Empowering Parents Grants program is open for applications
Idaho’s Empowering Parents Grants Program has opened grant applications for families.
Applications can be done at EmpoweringParents.Idaho.gov. Grants will be prioritized and awarded first to households with an adjusted gross income at or below $60,000 per year. After the first phase of awards are made, the limit will expand to households earning up to $75,000. If there are any additional funds, the program will be available to all other eligible students.
The program will provide $1,000 per student or a maximum of $3,000 per family. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade attending Idaho public, private or homeschool can apply
Eligible parents or guardians can use the funds from the grant to buy education-related resources and services from the Empowering Parents online marketplace that includes internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials and tutoring services.
The grant was created by Gov. Brad Little and the legislature and is a $50 million program modeled after the Strong Families, Strong Students program that was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affordable Connectivity Program launches for Clarkston School District
The Federal Communications Commission introduced a program for families in the Clarkston School District to receive subsidized internet service.
Applications to the program can be done at affordableconnectivity.gov.
In 2020, the district received financial support from the state to provide internet service, which ended for the 2022-23 school year.
Twin County United Way kindergarten bootcamp has 72 graduates
Twin County United Way’s annual Kindergarten Bootcamp had 72 students graduate from Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and Lapwai schools.
A graduation ceremony was held for students and close to 150 people attended the graduation for the 32 students in Lewiston. Lapwai and Asotin had 15 students and 45 people in attendance. Clarkston had 45 people attend the ceremony for its 10 graduates.
At the graduation, each student was given a backpack with school supplies, a T-shirt from ArtBeat, a graduation certificate and coupon for a free pair of shoes from Famous Footwear.
It was the first year the program was offered in Asotin and Lapwai. Lewiston has three classrooms, two at Centennial and one at Whitman elementary schools. Clarkston has one at Grantham Elementary. The program has a certified teacher and aide for each class to help students.
The bootcamp is a five-week summer program to help children entering kindergarten be ready for school. It teaches the basic academics, like letters and numbers, and helps with social and classroom behavior. The goal is to prepare students for school who might be behind on learning.
In Lewiston, 45% of the participants improved recognizing letters by 40% or more. In Lapwai, 40% of the students improve their ability to recognize numbers 1-10 by 50%.
The program is funded by a grant from the Lewis Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation, Twin County United Way’s golf tournament in June and donors in the region.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.