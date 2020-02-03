LHS music department selling singing valentines
The Lewiston High School Music Department is selling singing valentines that can be delivered to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents on Feb. 14.
The valentines will be performed by a singing group and include a rose, a personalized card and a message.
Available songs include “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Cute,” “Fly Me to the Moon” or “You are my Sunshine.”
Valentines can be purchased for $6 for LHS students, $10 for junior high and elementary schools or $20 for residents in the valley.
Orders can be made by contacting Julie Burke at (208) 748-3137, emailing jaburke@lewistonschools.net or going to the high school at 1114 Ninth Ave.
All proceeds benefit the high school’s music department.
Clarkston to hold band, choir concert
The Clarkston School District will hold its band and choir festival at 7 p.m. Thursday. Performances include fifth and sixth grade choir students and sixth grade band students.
The concert will be held in the auditorium at Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St.
