The Lewiston School District will hold three new student enrollment events this week.
Those interested in enrolling their child in any grade level can come to the curriculum resource center located to the east of the main district office at 3317 12th St. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Computers will be available for those in attendance, and staff will be on hand to provide help.
The child’s current immunization record, original birth certificate and proof of residence, like a utilities bill, mortgage statement or rental lease agreement, must be brought.
Those who come to the enrollment events will still need to attend their student’s school registration date scheduled in August.
Enrollment into the district can also be completed online at www.lewistonschools.net.
More information is available by calling (208) 748-3000.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Monday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. Education reporter Justyna Tomtas can be contacted at (208) 848-2294 for more information.