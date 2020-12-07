Idaho students invited to participate in art contest
Students seventh through 12th grade will be able to share how their education will connect with their future through an art contest organized by the Idaho State Department of Education.
The winning piece of artwork in the annual “My Future Art Contest” will be posted to the department’s website and shared with Idaho legislators.
To participate, students must attend a public school in Idaho and be in the seventh through 12th grades. Artwork should not include copyrighted images and should depict a student’s dreams after high school. Entries need to be 8.5 by 11 inches. They also must be labeled with the student’s name and grade, teacher’s name and the district and school the student attends.
Any combination of mediums will be accepted.
Entries can be mailed to Idaho State Department of Education Attn: Karli Bennett, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027 or submitted online at www.sde.idaho.gov/events/future-art-contest.
Entries must be postmarked by Jan. 19, and online submissions are due by midnight on Jan. 22.
The artwork will not be returned.
