Idaho students invited to share artwork through Aviation Art Contest
BOISE — Idaho students ages 5-18 are invited to submit artwork through April 30 with the theme “Aviation to the Rescue” for the 2021 Aviation Art Contest.
There are five age categories in the contest, and the first-place winner of each wins a ride in an airplane and will have their artwork signed by Gov. Brad Little. Second-place winners will receive $25 in art supplies and a congratulatory letter.
Winners will be notified by May 14.
The age categories for the contest are 5-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18 years old.
The application can be found at www.itd.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Aero_Art_Contest_entry_form_and_details.pdf.
Questions about the application or the contest in general can be addressed to Idaho.Aeronautics@itd.idaho.gov.