Idaho juniors earn interscholastic honors
Juniors Rachel Sheppard at Lewiston High and Tayva McKinney at Potlatch High received Interscholastic Star Student Recognition Awards.
Sheppard was named the 5A star student and McKinney was the star student for 1A D-I.
Sheppard is a member of the volleyball, tennis and speech teams and has a leadership role in the school’s band. She is also involved in school and community clubs and tutors students.
McKinney is on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams, who recently won the state championship. She is also a member of the FFA, BPA and student government.
There were six Interscholastic Stars named by the Idaho High School Activities Association, including Sheppard and McKinney. Each application includes an essay, recommendations from school administrators and descriptions of athletic and school and community accomplishments. Interscholastic Stars receive a $1,000 scholarship to a college of their choice. The school the student attends also receives $500.
The award goes to students who participate in high school athletic and nonathletic activities. Students are selected by the school’s principal for their strengthening of interscholastic sports and activities programs, being active contributors to school and community organizations and programs, positive role models, good citizens and promoting good sportsmanship.
Food service program to return to pre-pandemic standards
The USDA food service program at the Lewiston School District will be returning to guidelines of the National School Lunch Program, which is based on student eligibility.
Applications for the 2022-23 free and reduced price school meal application will be available in August. Those with questions can contact jhoff@lewistonschools.net
For the past two years, the Seamless Summer Option allowed the district to provide free school meals to all students. The program was funded under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which expires at the end of the school year.
