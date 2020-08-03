Registration schedules set for Lewiston’s secondary students
The Lewiston School District will start holding registration events next week for students enrolling at the middle schools, Lewiston High School and Tammany High School.
New students enrolling at Lewiston High School from outside of the district will need to set up an appointment with a counselor by calling the registrar at (208) 748-3100.
All registering middle school students should be accompanied by a parent or guardian for verification of information. School pictures and ID photos will be taken during the registration days.
The first day of school will be Aug 26.
Jenifer Middle School
1213 16th St., (208) 748-3300
Incoming eighth graders, Aug. 11: Students with the first letter of their last name of A-C from 8-9 a.m.; D-H from 9-10 a.m.; I-M from 10-11 a.m.; N-R from noon to 1 p.m.; S-T from 1-2 p.m.; and U-Z from 2-3 p.m.
Incoming seventh graders, Aug. 12: Students with the first letter of their last name A-C from 8-9 a.m.; D-H from 9-10 a.m.; I-M from 10-11 a.m.; N-R from noon to 1 p.m.; S-V from 1-2 p.m.; and W-Z from 2-3 p.m.
Incoming sixth graders, Aug. 13: Students with the first letter of their last name A-C from 8-9 a.m.; D-H from 9-10 a.m.; I-L from 10-11 a.m.; M-P from noon to 1 p.m.; Q-S from 1-2 p.m.; and T-Z from 2-3 p.m.
Late registration day, Aug. 19, from 8-11:30 a.m. and from noon to 3 p.m.
Sacajawea Middle School, 3610 12th St., (208) 748-3400
Incoming eighth graders will register Aug. 11, incoming seventh graders Aug. 12 and incoming sixth graders Aug. 13.
The following times are for all three registration events: Students with the first letter of their last name of A-C from 7:30-8:30 a.m.; D-H from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; I-M from 9:30-10:30 a.m.; N-R from noon to 1 p.m.; S-T from 1-2 p.m.; and U-Z from 2-3 p.m.
Late registration day, Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 7:30-11 a.m. and from 12:30-3 p.m.
Tammany High School, 1982 Tammany Creek Road, (208) 748-3270
Registration for ninth through twelfth grade students will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.
Lewiston High School, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way, (208) 748-3100
Incoming seniors, Aug. 17: Students with the first letter of their last names of A-G from 8-10 a.m.; H-O from 10-11:30 a.m.; and P-Z from 1-2:30 p.m.
Incoming juniors will register Aug. 18, incoming sophomores Aug. 19 and incoming freshmen Aug. 20. The following times are for all three registration events: Students with the first letter of their last names of S-Z from 8-9:15 a.m.; M-R from 9:15-10:30 a.m.; G-L from 10:30-11:45 a.m. and A-F from 1:15-2:30 p.m.
Late registration day is Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon.
