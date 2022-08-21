Idahoans may apply for Empowering Parents grants next month
The Idaho State Board of Education will have Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September.
Grants will be prioritized and awarded first to households with an adjusted gross income at or below $60,000 per year. After the first phase of awards are made, the limit will expand to households earning up to $75,000. If there are any additional funds, the program will be available to all other eligible students.
Parents can sign up to receive updates on the program, including when and how to apply at https://boardofed.idaho.gov/empowering-parents-program/
The program will provide $1,000 per student or a maximum of $3,000 per family. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade attending Idaho public, private or homeschool can apply
Eligible parents or guardians can use the funds from the grant to buy education-related resources and services from the Empowering Parents online marketplace that includes internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials and tutoring services.
The grant was created by Gov. Brad Little and the legislature and is a $50 million program modeled after the Strong Families, Strong Students program that was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Palouse Pathways schedules meeting this week about college planning
MOSCOW — Palouse Pathways is having a free Path to College Night for ninth and 10th graders and their families.
The event will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 building in Moscow. It will have a panel discussion with middle and high school teachers from Genesee, Moscow, Pullman, Colton and Palouse. They will give tips for staying organized and choosing clubs and interesting classes.
The event will also have pizza and drinks along with free gas cards for the first 40 families who arrive and a drawing for two $50 WinCo gift certificates.
Palouse Pathways is a nonprofit that helps provide college and career resources for families on the Palouse.
Idaho schools set to receive fresh fruits, vegetables
Idaho students at 118 elementary schools across the state will receive fresh fruit and vegetables free of charge this school year.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is through the State Department of Education to expand knowledge and access to fresh and healthy foods. Schools with the highest enrollment of students for free and reduced meals are given priority to ensure that the program benefits children who may not have as many chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables in their diets.
Schools in the region that have received the grant include:
Culdesac School, $5,500
Kamiah schools, $18,700
Lapwai Elementary School, $23,800
Lapwai Junior and Senior High, $3,800
McGhee Elementary School (Lewiston), $23,700
Clearwater Valley Elementary (Kooskia), $14,200
Orofino Elementary School, $29,600
Peck Elementary School, $2,600
Timberline school (Weippe), $8,100
Riggins Elementary School, $7,500
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
