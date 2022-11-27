Lewiston elementary schools to begin their winter concerts
Elementary schools in the Lewiston School District will begin winter concerts this week.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 4:14 am
All performances will start at 6:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School’s P1FCU Performing Arts Center, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.
The schedule is as follows: McGhee, Tuesday; Camelot, Thursday; Orchards, Dec. 5; Webster, Dec. 6; McSorley, Dec. 7; and Centennial, Dec. 8.
Teen Center conducts participation survey
The Kooskia Teen Center is conducting a survey to understand the needs and wants of Kooskia students.
The survey is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades along with their parents. It can be completed at surveymonkey.com/r/Kooskia.
Attendance at the teen center has been low and the organization wants to make adjustments to better meet the needs of youth and families, according to the center’s website.
