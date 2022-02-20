Lewiston School District kindergarten registration begins
The Lewiston School District will soon begin accepting online enrollment applications for kindergarten.
Enrollment will start March 1 for children turning 5 on or before Sept. 1. Other documentation required includes the child’s original birth certificate, proof of residency and an up-to-date copy of the child’s immunization record.
Parents enrolling students who have an older sibling attending elementary school should enroll in March, and failure to do so could result in the kindergartener not attending the same school as their older sibling.
Enrollment online can be done at lewistonschools.net by clicking the link to kindergarten enrollment.
Grangeville schools will have a blood drive
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary/Middle student council is having a blood drive through Vitalant, and the school will receive a $2,000 STEM grant if 45-50 people donate.
The blood drive will be from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the school’s community room.
Signups can be done at donors.vitalant.org, using the zip code or this sponsor code: G7034.
Orofino schools to conduct science fair
OROFINO — The Orofino Junior/High School will have a science fair at the school Thursday.
The fair will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the school cafeteria. The winning project will go to the Idaho Regional Fair.
