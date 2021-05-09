Indian Education Program meeting is Thursday at Hereth Park
The Lewiston School District’s Indian Education Program will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hereth Park shelter, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
There will be a discussion about the program, which provides academic assistance and scholarship information to the school district’s Native American students. Snacks will be provided.
Families of Native American students are invited to attend.
