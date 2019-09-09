Lewiston to hold annual meeting on Indian Education Program
The Lewiston School District’s Indian Education Program will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
There will be a discussion about the program, which provides academic assistance and scholarship information to the school district’s American Indian students. Dinner will be provided at the picnic-style meeting.
All parents of American Indian students are invited to attend.
