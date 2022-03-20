Students from Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville earn awards at science fair
COEUR D’ALENE — Projects put together by students from Lewiston and Moscow earned Best in Fair at the Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair on March 11 at Coeur d’Alene.
The awards were earned by Lewiston High senior Jesse St. Onge, who won two, and Moscow High junior Caden Perry, who earned one. The Best in Fair winners will represent Idaho at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Atlanta.
Other awards to local students included a Best in Category in Behavioral and Social Sciences, won by Grangeville High junior Tobias Stoner, and a Best in Category in Earth, Environmental, and Plant Sciences, won by Grangeville High senior Aliyah Poxleitner.
Judges also awarded Lewiston High junior Sydney Arellano the Bearden Award for Women in Computer Science.
Also, Grangeville High School earned the Top School award, and the school’s teacher, Shaun Bass, was named NISEF’s top-performing educator.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.