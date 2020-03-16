Lewiston delays kindergarten enrollment events
The Lewiston School District’s annual kindergarten enrollment events previously scheduled for this week have been delayed but parents can begin the process online at www.lewistonschools.net.
Parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 can visit the website for more information and to begin the registration process. The Lewiston School District had planned to hold registration events from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the library in Centennial Elementary School,and from 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in the library at Whitman Elementary. Those events have been delayed because of the coronavirus closure of Lewiston schools through March 27. More information is available by calling the school district’s enrollment office at (208) 748-3032 which will be open through the school closure.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Monday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. Education reporter Justyna Tomtas can be contacted at (208) 848-2294 for more information.