Auditions open for Missoula Children’s Theatre ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ production
KOOSKIA — The Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for a production of “Rumpelstiltskin” at Kooskia.
Auditions will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Clearwater Valley Elementary School. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay until 6 p.m. as some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal after the audition.
Positions for assistant directors will also be assigned to help with rehearsals and backstage responsibilities.
Students in grades first through 12th can audition. No preparation is necessary.
Roles open for casting include Rumpelstiltskin, Queen Beatrice, Clara, a jester, King Whatsat, villagers, gnomes, wizards, knights and bees.
Rehearsals will take place from Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m. The play will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Clearwater Valley Elementary gym.
Clarkston DECA receives gold level recertification
Clarkston High School DECA school-based stores, DECA Store and Bantam Bean, received gold level recertification for the 2021-22 school year.
The school was among 461 school-based enterprises to achieve the designation. The DECA team will compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta.
Espen Williams and Nani Woodbury, who work at the DECA store, and Emma McManigle and Katie Eggleston, who work at Bantam Bean, contributed to the certification, with the help of DECA chapter advisers Lynn Mason and Margie Denton.
The stores have been in operation at the school for 15 years and sell snacks and drinks that meet the health guidelines for the school.
School-based enterprises can be certified at bronze, silver or gold levels. To be certified, the enterprise has to submit documentation that explains how it demonstrates the practice of marketing and retail standards.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.