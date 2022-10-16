Lewiston students learn to Get Smart About Credit during visit from Zions Bank employees
Students from Lewiston High School learned about using credit wisely from representatives from Zions Bank as part of National Get Smart About Credit Day.
Lewiston students learn to Get Smart About Credit during visit from Zions Bank employees
Students from Lewiston High School learned about using credit wisely from representatives from Zions Bank as part of National Get Smart About Credit Day.
Bankers Cari Miller and Jenna Snyder visited Mike Murphy’s class Thursday and helped students with hands-on activities to demonstrate the importance of maintaining strong credit reports and choosing between different loan and credit offers, according to a news release from Zions Bank.
“It’s important for teens to understand that the choices they make when using their first credit card can impact their lives for years to come,” Miller said in the news release. “If they can learn the basics of credit now, they will be much better off as they graduate to adulthood.”
Zions Bank also offered some tips to parents to help teens with their finances, like helping them understand taxes and withholdings by going over pay stubs, let teens take part in family budgeting and financial decisions, encourage teens to open a bank account and set aside savings, and model healthy financial behavior.
National Get Smart About Credit Day is an outreach program offered through the American Bankers Association Education Foundation targeted to high school students before they receive credit cards, according to the release.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.