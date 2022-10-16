In the schools

Zions Bank's Cari Miller, left, and Jenna Snyder, right, visited the classroom of Lewiston High teacher Mike Murphy, center, on Thursday to teach students about using credit wisely during National Get Smart About Credit Day.

 Courtesy photo

Lewiston students learn to Get Smart About Credit during visit from Zions Bank employees

Students from Lewiston High School learned about using credit wisely from representatives from Zions Bank as part of National Get Smart About Credit Day.

Tags

Recommended for you