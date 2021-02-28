Lewiston School District schedules kindergarten enrollment
The Lewiston School District will start accepting kindergarten enrollment applications in March.
Parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 can visit the website at www.lewistonschools.net from March 8-26 and click on the kindergarten enrollment link to complete the process.
Parents or guardians will need to have the child’s original birth certificate from the child’s birth state or the eligibility to obtain one within 30 days. Copies of birth certificates will not be accepted. They will also need proof of residency like a utility bill, cable bill or rental, lease or home agreement. An up-to-date copy of the child’s immunization record also is needed.
Parents are encouraged to have their child get a physical examination before starting school.
More information is available by calling the school district’s student services office at (208) 748-3032.
