Clarkston School District to offer free lunches to students
Students enrolled in the Clarkston School District are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at the school for no charge during the 2022-23 school year.
The Clarkston School District will be implementing a program called the Community Eligibility Provision as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program. Students will be able to participate in the meal program without having to pay a fee or submit an application.
In the fall, the district will provide households with a Family Income Survey for students in the program, but families are not required to return the survey for the program. However, the application is necessary for other programs and fee waivers the household might be eligible to receive.
Free breakfast for students at the Orofino School District
Superintendent Michael Garrett announced in an email that all students can receive free breakfast daily.
The Board of Trustees agreed to cover the cost of providing breakfast for all students. The district will cover the difference in the cost of food and reimbursement rates of free/reduced and full price student meals.
The decision was made after free meals were provided to students using state and federal funds for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all know that feeding kids has a direct impact on learning,” Garrett said in the email.
Idaho lottery delivers supplies to Lewiston teachers
The Idaho Lottery delivered supplies for a back-to-school classroom wish list and a learning subscription to two Lewiston teachers this week.
First grade teacher Jamessa Williams at Webster Elementary received 26 digital writing boards for her students to learn math, reading and writing.
The lottery also provided a year’s subscription to the IXL math program for Savannah Thompson at McSorley Elementary.
The classroom wish list is one of the community programs for public schools from the Idaho Lottery. The lottery contributes $10,000 a month in classroom supplies and resources for teachers and schools that apply.
WalletHub releases study of most and least equitable school districts in Idaho
WalletHub released its list of the most and least equitable school districts in Idaho.
Using two metrics of data, average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil, to find out the equitability of each school district.
In the top 10 list of most equitable was Orofino Joint School District in ninth place and Lewiston School District rounding out the No. 10 spot. Culdesac Joint District was ranked 104, making it in the top 10 of least equitable districts in the state.
More information on the study can be found at bit.ly/3AiEpKo.
