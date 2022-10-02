Idaho Student Advisory Council includes two from area
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced which students from around the state will serve on the Student Advisory Council, which is entering its second year.
The students will be in Boise on Monday for their first meeting. Students from the region include Koharu Nomura, a fifth grader from A.B. McDonald Elementary, Moscow School District, and Mikayla Rowland, a seventh grader, Prairie Junior High, Cottonwood School District.
The council is made up of 13 students from the state, representing grades five through 12.
Idaho students can apply for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
Idaho seniors can apply for the 2022-23 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Some seniors are automatically considered based on their SAT or ACT college exams. Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra also can nominate 20 students (10 girls and 10 boys) based on outstanding scholarship, and commitment to community service and leadership. Ybarra can also nominate five students based on career and technical education accomplishments.
The deadline is Nov. 4. Students can apply at bit.ly/3LWbEbG.
Requirements include a copy of their transcripts, letter of recommendation, self-assessment on personal service, academic achievement and any special challenges and an essay not to exceed 500 words describing what improvements they would make to some part of the education system in the U.S.
Each year the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students since the program’s creation in 1964, totaling more than 7,900 students.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
