Lewiston’s secondary schools to hold holiday concerts starting tonight
There will be three nights of concerts this week as Lewiston’s secondary schools present a variety of holiday favorites.
All of the concerts will be in the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Concerts start at 7 p.m.
Tonight, Sacajawea Junior High School’s concert will include the jazz band, concert band, orchestra and choirs.
On Tuesday, the Lewiston High School concert will feature instrumental and choral performance ensembles and small group performances.
On Wednesday, the Jenifer Junior High School concert will include jazz band, concert band and select choir.
Holiday concerts in Clarkston set for this week
Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School students will perform their holiday concerts this week.
Both will take place in the high school’s auditorium, 401 Chestnut St.
The middle school concert will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while the high school concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
